At the end of March, a religion teacher in a municipal kindergarten in the northern suburbs of Milan was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault, on suspicion of sexual abuse of 4 and 5 year old children in his class. Now the Milan prosecutor’s office is investigating another 30 possible cases, reported by the families of the children.

It all started with a story told by a little girl to a teacher, in which the little girl spoke of the “pampering” of the religion teacher, a 35-year-old who had been selected by the Catholic religion teaching service of the Archdiocese of Milan. The investigation is carried out by the women and minors protection unit of the local police, coordinated by the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro and the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella.

The teacher had therefore notified the prosecutor through the management of the educational services of the municipality of Milan. At that point the investigators had placed the micro cameras. Precisely thanks to the unequivocal recorded images, the 35-year-old was arrested in the act. The cameras would have filmed groping and other attitudes of the teacher towards the little ones from the first hour of class. The man would not have answered the questions of the prosecutors. Already in the past, in 2021, the religion teacher had been reported for some suspicious behavior in another school, from which he had then been transferred.