Religion “Righteousness” and “Blessed” were removed from the New Testament – See how the most familiar passages in the Bible change in a new translation read by Krista Kosonen

The language of the Bible will be brought to smartphone time on Thursday when a recent translation of the New Testament is released as a mobile app. The translation contract lasted two and a half years.

Righteous became fair and worthy. Blessed changed to happy. Now the baby Jesus is not sleeping in the manger but in the trough on the hay of the animals.

However, the new translation will no longer be available on the pews, but will only be published digitally. The translation now takes into account the user interface, so the long baton sentences in the text have been snapped shorter. In addition, the repetition of the text has been reduced.

New the translation is made from the original Greek text. Its basic text was made by an Exegetics expert, docent Niko Huttunen and Linguist, PhD Tuomas Juntunen. The translation has also been worked on by a steering group made up of representatives of different churches.

The Finnish Piplia Society is responsible for the final design of the text. Nearly 3,000 readers have participated in testing the translation.

The new translation is aimed at younger readers. Its target group is people of all ages, but when doing translation work, translators try to keep in mind young adults and their language skills and vocabulary.

Below is an exchange picture of the differences between the Church Bible (1992) and the New Testament (2020).

Biblical familiar terminology has been sought to be made as comprehensible as possible. Mercy is benevolent, the disciple is a disciple, the unclean spirit is a demon, and the Messiah is Christ.

“The translation has thought of a model reader and assessed what would be understandable to a model reader. For example, the special terminology used in the old translations of the Bible has been avoided, ”Executive Director of the Piplia Society Markku Kotila says.

An imaginary model reader is a nursing student living in the Helsinki metropolitan area who has poor command of, for example, nature and agriculture vocabulary.

“The idea has been that if the translation meets the model reader’s vocabulary and language awareness, the language is understandable to others as well,” Kotila says.

For model readers translation does not mean that the text is simpler than before. Kotila emphasizes that the new translation is even richer in Finnish than the Church Bible. There are more different wordings in the text than in the 1992 translation.

“The translation is not a translation for young people or young adults either, but for people of all ages,” Kotila emphasizes.

New the translation can be downloaded for free on Thursday to the Piplia app, where it can be read or listened to in audiobook format. The translation can also be found on the Raamattu.fi website.

The actor reads the audiobook Krista Kosonen.

Kotila says the reader’s choice was important. Reading the text of the Bible is a different matter than, say, a novel.

“Reading makes interpretations, so it was important to get an experienced reader involved. Kosonen found a perfectly suitable neutral but expressive level, ”Kotila praises.

Kosonen said In an interview with the Pipplia Society site, the language of the Bible is so rich that it doesn’t need to be colored, and the stories are so ferocious that they don’t need to be emphasized by voice.

“It’s important to find the right kind of tone and rhythm, not too slow, not too fast, and not interpreting too much. Not to put your own tones and opinions there, ”Kosonen said.

Kosonen’s reading contract lasted a few weeks. How long does a New Testament listener’s job last?

“Just over a day,” Kotila says.

Krista Kosonen’s reading of the Gospel of Luke can be listened to on Mondays at 6.50 pm at Yle Radio 1’s Evening Devotion.