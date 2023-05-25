Religion professor arrested, a victim: “It was my turn in bed”

Continue to discuss the case of professor of religion Of Tivoli arrested for sexual abuse on kids between 10 and 15 years old. Among the alleged victims of Mirko Campoli, head of the Catholic Association, there is also a person who at the time he was 12 years old. And that he says he was also raped during a trip to Gardaland. The facts, on the other hand, date back to 2017. “We went to Gardaland – the boy explains to the Messenger – where we slept two nights in one double room. And it happened. I was sleeping and I felt touched. I didn’t have the strength to open my eyes and turn around in front of the others. It was as if we were two different people in that moment. We never talked about it. Him for my parents he was like a brother. He frequented our house because he trusted them”. On February 26, the boy asked Campoli not to come with them to watch the Lazio match. “You know what happenedI don’t want to tell anyone about it,” the boy said.

Campoli’s answer: “Okay, I won’t come, but please, let’s talk. You’re right, I apologize. I hope you can one day forgive me“. Meanwhile the bishop Mauro Parmeggiani denies the prosecutor of Tivoli who had declared: “The Church has covered up for the lecturer for years“. And he says he reported the case to the public security authority revoking Campoli’s suitability for teaching after receiving the complaint of the boy’s parents. The 46-year-old was also vice principal of the Enrico Fermi Institute in Tivoli. And he had positions in the diocese local and in Catholic Action.

