Tivoli, the teacher of religion and the coverage of the Diocese

The city of Tivoli is in shock at what has emerged on a professor of religion aged 46: abused of the children in school trip: arrested. He is being investigated for repeated sexual assaults for years, ever since these kids had between 10 and 15 years old, crimes committed not only in the area but also in other Italian cities, such as Loreto or Florence. Four – we read in the Messaggero – the cases underlying the precautionary custody order that placed him under house arrest with an electronic bracelet. In the warranty interrogation he made use of the option not to answer. Technical insights are underway on the telephone and PC that have been seized from him. If the case has emerged it is because a little boyhaving come of age, he chose the path of courage to rebel to his torment: in March he has reported everything to the policepiercing the “fog” that had kept i muted first signs, already in 2019.

Read also: Religion teacher arrested for sexual assaults on children aged 10-15

Read also: Tivoli, man killed by a train. Brawl and throwing stones on the tracks and tragedy

But – continues Il Messaggero – that only in 2021 you arrive at revocation of duties, but “for personal reasons”. The facts that emerged were reconstructed yesterday by the chief prosecutor of Tivoli. In May 2019 the first confidences of the victims are reported by a diocesan consultancy at the top of the Curia, but with the suggestion of be careful: “The accused person is very well known and if it were not true he would have a serious image fallout. She also has a very ill parent who could get worse if she hears this news.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

