Religion | Pope: criminalizing homosexuality is sinful

Pope Francis visited South Sudan together with the leaders of the Churches of England and Scotland.

Pope Francis has condemned the laws criminalizing homosexuality together with the leaders of the Churches of England and Scotland, the BBC reports.

According to the Pope, the laws in question are sinful and unjust. He added that people with “homosexual tendencies” are God’s children and should be welcome in their churches.

“God loves them. God walks with them…this kind of condemnation is a sin,” Francis said.

The Pope visited South Sudan together with the archbishop Justin Welby and a leading figure in the Church of Scotland by Iain Greenshields with. It is the first time in 500 years that the leaders of the three churches have made a similar trip together.

Both Welby and Greenshields expressed their support for the Pope’s words at the press conference.

However, Fanciscus repeated his view at the press conference that the Catholic Church cannot allow sacramental marriages of people of the same sex. However, he said that he supports registered partnerships and emphasized that the laws prohibiting homosexuality are “a problem that cannot be ignored”.