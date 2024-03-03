Religion | HS went to the service and asked the parishioners why they want to go to church

Like tens of thousands of Finns, journalist Miia Vatka is a secular Christian. Recently, he realized that he doesn't even know what happens in a regular church service. So he went to church – and surprisingly started to cry.

“Mr be with you”, pastor Kaisa Kariranta sing from the altar.

“So too with your spirit,” the congregation replies, following the pastor's tone.

The Sunday mass of Lent in Helsinki's Vartiokylä church is about to begin. Pastor Kariranta clarifies in his introductory words that in the cycle of the church year, fasting is a time of turning inward and examining things. In everyday life, it can mean, for example, refusing social media or sugar.