Religion | Excerpts from the Bible were shown on the Easter path of the daycare center – Compensation of 1,500 euros for a non-religious family

The daycare located in Northern Ostrobothnia did not organize a non-religious activity alongside the religious Easter event. According to the Equality Commissioner, the daycare operated in a discriminatory manner.

It was about the cooperation between early childhood education and the church. A daycare center operating in Northern Ostrobothnia participated in the Easter trail organized by the parish on the premises of the parish. On the Easter path, Easter-related issues told in the Bible were discussed.

The family, which did not belong to the church, had been in contact with the daycare beforehand. The parent of the family had wanted to know about the content of the event. The kindergarten had been told that fragments of the Bible would be presented in the form of a play at the event. The daycare did not organize an alternative non-religious activity during the event.

The daycare center had also suggested that the child could be out of early childhood education that day or that the parents would take care of an alternative activity.

In the end, it was determined from the kindergarten that the child can be with another group during the Easter path. However, the family should tell the child himself why he cannot go with his own group on the Easter hiking trip. No other non-religious program different from the normal day was organized in the daycare center.

According to the equality commissioner’s information, the child did not participate in the Easter trail but stayed with another group in daycare.

Early childhood education according to this, it was about cooperation with the congregation related to general education and religious education.

The parent contacted the equality commissioner’s office, which took the case into consideration.

The Equality Commissioner considered that the daycare acted in violation of the Equality Act in the case and was thus guilty of indirect discrimination.

“The program did not include practicing religion in its style, such as prayer or sacraments. Still, its content was obviously religious. However, no alternative activities had been organized. And parents were also separately responsible for taking care of the resulting practical arrangements in a way that was not appropriate,” says the chief inspector Matti Jutila from the equality commissioner’s office.

According to the equality commissioner, the child and his family were put at a disadvantage because of their convictions.

Equality Commissioner also gave recommendations for further action. According to it, early childhood education can cooperate with the church, but a clearly religious program should be avoided. However, if a clearly religious program is deemed necessary, an alternative non-religious program should also be organized. Guardians must be informed about these matters in good time.

According to Jutila, the role of the equality commissioner also includes acting as a facilitator of reconciliation. According to him, the settlement agreement usually contains three parts: an apology from the person who committed the discrimination, a commitment to act so that the same thing does not happen again, and financial compensation to the person who experienced discrimination.

The parties agree on these in this case as well, and early childhood education pays the family a refund of 1,500 euros.

Basic education and religion-related activities in early childhood education and their non-religious alternatives have been discussed in Finland for a long time.

The legality of the practices has been examined especially by the parliamentary ombudsman and regional administrative agencies. After the reform of the Equality Act that entered into force in 2015, the legality of the practices has also been examined in the office of the Equality Commissioner.

“We have gone in a better direction, because we are starting to have more legal practice on this. The Board of Education also has quite extensive guidelines in this regard,” says Jutila.

According to Jutila, today the matter is mainly looked at from the point of view of what is an appropriate alternative course of action.

“If others go on an Easter hike outside the school and others who are in an alternative program sit with the second grade in math class. Of course, this kind of action is not an option. There is still a lot to be developed in terms of what is the alternative to religious activities,” says Jutila.

