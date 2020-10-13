First year ESO students in a classroom during the beginning of the course at the Joanot Martorell institute, in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona). Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

Little by little the subject of religion loses ground in the classrooms and he observes how the class of alternative activities is gaining the pulse in number of students. Especially in the public, where 55.1% of ESO students and 42.1% of primary school have decided to abandon the catechism, according to the latest report from the Ferrer i Guàrdia Foundation published this Friday. A trend that in the case of basic education, points out the document, has had in the last 20 years “a more noticeable and practically uninterrupted increase”. This preference does not seem to be shared by the students (or their parents) from the private schools. In the non-concerted the figures are 27.4% in primary school and 36.9% in secondary school; and in private-concerted schools (where Catholic schools represent more than half) the percentage is 13.45 and 16.2% respectively. The Ferrer i Guàrdia Foundation does not qualify the data in high school, since the only global data it has (67% of these students do not study religion) are from the 2014-2015 academic year.

Toñi Fernández’s son, Bruno, has started this third year of primary school and, after spending several years studying religion, has enrolled in the subject of education in values. Despite not being believers, Toñi decided that his son, now eight years old, attend religion during early childhood education at a school in Cáceres to avoid feeling displaced. “We were afraid that he would not understand why they would take him out of class and separate him from his classmates,” says Fernández, a teacher by profession. Now, the parents feel that Bruno is happy and that the change has not affected him. However, as a teacher, Fernández thinks that this school choice is still not well regulated. “Until recently, teachers weren’t quite sure what to do at alternate time. Neither was there a textbook or a development to follow ”, he says.

The experts who have written the report underline that the results of the investigation reveal a profound change in the way of thinking of the Spanish. “These figures are one more indicator of the current secularization of society. An analysis that reflects the contradiction that supposes that in Spain there is less religious belief and that in the relationship between the State and religious institutions, especially the Catholic one, they continue to maintain a situation of privilege “, says Silvia Luque, director of the foundation , which clearly advocates a review of the Spanish Agreements with the Vatican.

This news is part of the debate on the new school law that is being processed in Congress (popularly known as the Celaá law) and that intends to reduce weight to the religion subject: it will no longer count for the average grade and it will not be “subject specific ”in high school. In addition, the norm does not contemplate including an alternative subject for students who do not want to take it. These points cause a certain panic among the religious authorities, who fear that, by not counting for grades or being forced to go to another class, students will leave the religion classrooms.

The Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) has transferred to the Minister of Education, Isabel Celáa, a “proposal for the novel integration of the religion class and its mirror in civic values”, as announced last week by the bishop and secretary general of the CEE, Luis Argüello. The middle Alpha and Omega He announced this Thursday that the Spanish prelates have proposed to the Government to integrate contents of their subject into a common matter of values ​​where they can be explained from different perspectives, including the Catholic one.

Choosing is not always easy. In many cases, such as that of María Tovar and her children Mario (eight years old) and Jara (six years old), the possibility of attending an alternative class to religion is nil. The school where they are enrolled, in Cáceres, automatically offers the subject of religion. If the parents do not want to, they have to expressly request it. “In the end the children feel pressure. On the one hand all his companions are going to reli and, on the other hand, they get bored when they are put in the library to read a book. They feel alone and apart, ”says the mother.

A problem that Paco Delgado, president of Secular Europe, calls illegal. “There is jurisprudence that affirms that it is the parents who have to ask the center for the subject of religion and not the other way around. And that no school address is entitled to deliver a sheet at the beginning of the course for the tutors to decide if they want that subject. If these types of issues were done properly, religious enrollment would drop 30% in Spain, ”says Delgado.

67% of believers are not practicing

In Spain, 29% of the population considers themselves non-believers (atheists, indifferent and agnostic). Religious belief, as the report shows, is also a matter of age. More than half of young people between 18 and 24 years of age affirm that they do not believe in anything (52.2%), a wake that 48% of people between 25 and 34 follow, while only a minority of the population over 65 (10%) consider themselves non-believers.

The study also emphasizes the proportion of believers who do not practice it: two out of three people who profess a faith do not attend the rites, do not pray or are dissidents of some doctrine of their religion or of the ecclesiastical hierarchy that it directs. Circumstance that is also reflected in liturgical celebrations as common as marriage. In 28 years, for example, church weddings have gone from representing 79.4% of the total to 21.1%. Another data to take into account are children born out of wedlock, which in 1990 accounted for 9.6% of cases and in 2018 they exceeded 47%. Figures that suggest that the famous phrase “every time a Spaniard is born, a Catholic is born” is being diluted by leaps and bounds.