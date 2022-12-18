Religion | A bunch of social media influencers found hardline Christianity, and now they’re preaching against abortion on Instagram

In recent years, social media has surprised influencers who drew on spirituality and yoga, and who strongly opposed corona vaccines. Now they have found a new direction: Christianity.

In spring In 2022, a group of Finnish social media influencers found Jesus.

Crosses started to appear in the image stream of the image service Instagram, Biblical verses and young women’s declaration of God’s salvation.

Last spring, I seriously began to pray to God to show me the truth about the New Age. And that’s what he did – I had a really shocking dream where I saw that an energy healing method I had been practicing was clearing up my connection with Satan. Feeling the flames of Hell under my feet and the bleeding nail holes of Christ in my palms, I knew I had to give up everything new-spiritedone of the women writes on Facebook.