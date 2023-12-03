The meeting in prison between Filippo Turetta and his parents: he said he was relieved because he is not alone

Some really important news has arrived in the last few hours Filippo Turetta. There was the first meeting between him and his parents Nicola and Elisabetta in the prison in Verona, where he is detained for the crime of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin.

The newspaper reported the news from reliable sources La Pressewho wrote that the two gentlemen entered inside, around 12.10 and they left about an hour later.

Filippo Turetta met the prosecutor on Friday 1 December and it was on this occasion that he had a interview about 9 hours. She wanted to tell her story truth and above all the motive behind the crime.

His parents actually had to met the November 30thbut it’s only a few hours after the scheduled time, which they chose to retreat. Saying they weren’t ready for see it again since last November 11th.

Nicholas and Elizabeth had not seen their eldest son since that heartbreaking Saturday. Filippo Turetta that evening put an end to his life of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin and then began his escape, which ended in Germany.

After 7 days in the German prison, it was extradited in Italy and now finds himself locked up in the prison of Verona.

What emerged from the meeting between Filippo Turetta and his parents

From what has emerged, the two parents went to the district house around 12.10. The meeting with the 22-year-old lasted about an hour and they say they have cried and hugged.

From what the newspaper reports,AdnKronosFilippo would have hugged the two he would have told him to be lifted up: “Because he is not alone!”

In the meantime, his lawyer is implementing a new defense strategy for the boy. It would be the unintentional crimewhich would have a prison sentence of between 10 and 18 years.