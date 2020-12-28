“ VS a was starting to be a bit long ”, breathes Yannick Calvez, and the announcement of a trade agreement between London and Brussels is a relief for this Breton fisherman. For months suspended from negotiations, professionals in this sensitive sector, whose management is entirely delegated to Europe, lived in the fear of a no deal. “We avoided the worst without winning the best”, sums up, cautiously, Sylvie Roux, national secretary of the federal maritime union CFDT, in charge of the fisheries file. Because, if the document has been finalized, “We did not have time to dissect the hundreds of pages in English which specifically concern the fishing sector”, continues the trade unionist, who recalls that “In this kind of agreement, the devil hides in the details”.

Multiplication of British controls

The main lines are now known, foremost of which is the 25% drop in value of catches for Europeans in British territorial waters. “The blind spot that will have to be clarified as soon as possible is the translation of this rate, in terms of species, fishing areas and distribution between the different countries of the Union”, explains Sylvie Roux. “We have six fishing seasons ahead of us to achieve this drop”, specifies Yannick Calvez. The revoyure clause is set for June 1, 2026. But for the fisherman from Douarnenez, who makes “10 to 20%” of its annual turnover in British waters, the greatest vagueness concerns not the species subject to quotas but those which are not. “Will our boats be able to fish for squid and other crustaceans without hindrance? “ he asks. Especially since, for several weeks, the British controllers have been zealous. Trawl mesh, on-board storage, inspection of the holds… everything is scrupulously checked. “We fear an even greater tension on the controls”, continues the fisherman.

For its part, the government promises lump sum aid “Up to 30,000 euros” professionals most dependent on catches in British waters.