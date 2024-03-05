There is finally something to laugh about at Bayern Munich and Matthijs de Ligt. Partly thanks to a hard volley assist from the Dutch defender, Bayern managed to overcome the 1-0 defeat of the first leg against Lazio at home in the eighth finals of the Champions League. With a 3-0 win, Bayern reaches the last eight in the billion-dollar ball.

#Relieved #Bayern #reach #Champions #League #quarterfinals #Kane #wonderful #assist #Ligt