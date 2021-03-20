Today we celebrate the International Day of Happiness, instituted in 2012 by the United Nations General Assembly to recognize the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal aspirations of human beings.

As health professionals we have a lot to reflect on and contribute, year after year, in relation to this issue. Treatments require psychoeducational and honest work with patients, especially averaging treatments. We work for the well-being and restoration of the person; We do not sell canned happiness.

The human being, by definition, doubts, fears, feels anxiety, goes through crisis or traumatic situations. But this does not mean that you obsessively hesitate and perform compulsive rituals, that you fear phobically and cannot drive a car, that you feel dysfunctional anxiety and panic, or that you are anchored in trauma.

Psychic suffering is an exhausting and omnipresent experience that involves the being and doing of the subject during its irruption and, therefore, it is expected that every person who has gone through and overcome it through therapeutic help, fears returning to it.

But, Postmodernity introduced intolerance to any kind of discomfort and / or procrastination, the illusion of the absence of displeasure. It goes from a subject who aspires and desires, to a subject who compulsively imposes goals that are not humanly possible.

We are in the era of “express” ordering, video conferencing psychotherapy, and assistive devices via apps. I am not trying to demonize these resources, on the contrary, I really believe that they contribute to globalization, to bring elements and therapeutic help to unthinkable places. In fact, cyber therapy allows patients from remote places to consult with specialists; that hospitalized people, with motor disabilities or on work trips, can request or continue with assistive devices.

These well-conducted advances are great progress, but if they are accompanied by despair instead of capacity for waiting; of compulsive desire instead of genuine desire; impulse rather than action, low frustration tolerance rather than elaboration; They do not mean relief, learning and progress, but involution and delusion.

The sociologist Eva Illouz and the psychologist Edgar Cabanas have recently written a book entitled “Happycracia.“In it, they explain how science and the happiness industry control our lives. They warn that we are facing a new illusion sold to people, using what is most aspired and dear to them. It is not a book against happiness, but against the reductionist vision of the “good life.”

From this reductionist vision, declaring that one is not happy is shameful; as if we had wasted time or done something wrong, and we could do something of the will, and we refused to do it.

The clinical psychotherapist has the humanitarian and ethical mission to alleviate suffering, to provide specific management tools for each particular situation, and also to warn when the patient expects the impossible from the therapeutic process, when he has unknowingly entered the field of intolerance. to discomfort. It is there where the health worker, far from overdiagnosing the stumbling blocks and suffering that occur in the course of life or manufacturing non-existent sources of help, reassures and educates.

The author is a professor of Congitive-Behavioral Psychotherapy at the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences. Austral University.