He Back pain It is one of the most common conditions affecting the adult population around the world. Sufferers often seek treatments ranging from medications to expensive therapies. However, one sA simple and accessible solution could be within everyone’s reach: walking.

A recent study published in The Lancet has revealed that Regular walking can be extremely effective in preventing back pain from returning.offering a practical and economical alternative to traditional treatments.

The study, led by Mark Hancock, a professor of physiotherapy at Macquarie University in Australia, focused on 701 adults who had recently recovered from an episode of low back pain. The participants were divided into two groups: one received an individualized walking and education program, while the other received no intervention.

For three years, researchers followed both groups and found that those who walked regularly went almost twice as long without their back pain returning compared to the control group.

Doctors and physical therapists have long recommended aerobic exercise as part of low back pain treatment. Movement not only relieves pain, but also strengthens the muscles that support your back. However, many people with Back pain They are reluctant to exercise, fearing that it may worsen their condition.

Hancock and his team designed a program that tailored to the participants’ individual needs, taking into account factors such as age, body mass index and current activity level. The objective was walk five times a week for at least 30 minutes a day. Additionally, participants received education on how to understand and manage their pain, encouraging them to remain active even during episodes of pain.

A crucial aspect of the study was education. Participants learned not to fear movement and understood that physical activity could help them control pain. Hancock explained that many people tend to overprotect their back when they are in pain, which can lead to increased inactivity and worsening of the problem.

This study adds to a growing body of evidence supporting the relationship between physical activity and reduction of back pain. For example, a 2019 systematic review found that physical activity decreases the prevalence of back pain, while a 2017 study concluded that yoga is as effective as physical therapy in relieving low back pain. Additionally, a 2020 meta-analysis of 25 studies, which Hancock also co-authored, identified that regular exercise, combined with physical education, is the most effective way to prevent recurrence of low back pain.

Low back pain is often due to a “weak base of support,” according to Hamza Khalid, a doctor at the Cleveland Clinic Spine Health Center. Walking helps strengthen the torso muscles, known as the core, which stabilize the spine. Weakness in these muscles can lead to fatigue, spinal misalignment, and pain.