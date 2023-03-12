Relief work | An entire health center full of supplies was being disposed of in Kirkkonummi, but now they went to Ukraine

The movables of Kirkkonummi’s old health center left on Saturday for the abandoned maternity hospital in Hersoniss.

Hell no. This doesn’t make any sense.

At least that’s what the maintenance man at Kirkkonummi health center said Pekka hearing that the chattels of the building should be disposed of.

Kirkkonummi health center moved to a new wellness center last December, and the old one is to be demolished. Dozens of hospital beds, examination tables, lamps, drip bottle holders…

“So good and usable quality goods”, Pekka tells HS on the phone.

Pekka doesn’t want his last name involved, because he doesn’t care about publicity.

The idea of ​​throwing away good things captured Pekka so much that he contacted an acquaintance who he knew was organizing aid transports to Ukraine and asked if there was a need for hospital supplies in Ukraine.

It is there.

“They almost bounced off the roof with joy,” says Pekka.

Next, Pekka found out whether handing over the goods to their owner was suitable for the welfare area of ​​Western Uusimaa. When the green light was shown from there too, the matter was clear up to that point.

“After all, the municipality also saves a lot of money here, when taking away, recycling and disposing of the goods would have only cost it,” says Pekka.

The donation of the Kirkkonummi health center to Ukraine was reported earlier Evening News.

According to Anita Koskinen-Vasilenko, most of the health center’s movable property was in good condition.

“This one it was like a lottery win for us”, he says Anita Koskinen-Vasilenko About the Association of Ukrainians in Finland.

He works as a volunteer at the association’s logistics center and has been coordinating several aid shipments to Ukraine.

According to him, there is a crying shortage of all kinds of hospital supplies in Ukraine.

When Koskinen-Vasilenko visited Kirkkonummi health center for the first time, however, she was a little worried about how the association would deal with the huge packaging contract.

The first shipment of supplies goes to the maternity hospital in Kherson, which needs renovation.

The association decided to organize talks, and volunteers were rumored on Facebook, among other things.

In the end, there were so many of them that when the work started on Wednesday, on Friday most of them had already been packed. However, the nights were done late into the night, Koskinen-Vasilenko says.

At the moment, the first truck load is already on its way to Ukraine. The first cargo goes to the maternity hospital in Kherson.

“There was almost nothing left from the traces of the Russians, so there is a need for everything. Another car will leave for Dnipro next week,” says Koskinen-Vasilenko.

