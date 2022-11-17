Exactly eight years and four months after the disaster with flight MH17, the court sentenced three of the four suspects to life imprisonment. They are responsible for the deployment of a Russian Buk missile that shot down the plane and the murder of 298 people on board. In the shadow of eternal mourning and sorrow, feelings of relief and justice prevail.
