Decided on the 2022 relief package in the cabinet: Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Energy price flat rate, child benefit bonus, Hartz IV or 9-euro ticket: the traffic light cabinet has decided on the 2022 relief package. But what now?

Berlin – Compensation for high prices for petrol, diesel, gas and oil: the federal government has the billions Relief package 2022 decided. In the coming months, German consumers can therefore look forward to an energy price flat rate of 300 euros, a fuel discount, a Hartz IV subsidy or a child benefit bonus. In view of the increased energy costs, he was glad that the traffic light coalition had taken “decisive steps to relieve the burden on citizens,” said the SPD party leader Lars Klingbeil to kreiszeitung.de and at the same time promised rapid implementation.

Relief package 2022: Cabinet launches energy price flat rate, 9-euro ticket, fuel discount, child benefit bonus and Hartz IV subsidy

The federal government is responding with the 2022 relief package Olaf Scholz (SPD) to the enormously increased energy prices for natural gas, oil and coal. Most recently, consumer costs had come under severe pressure because of the Ukraine war. The leaders of the SPD, FDP and Greens had therefore agreed on concrete countermeasures. That Relief package 2022 now provides for the following compensation:

Relief package 2022: From when? Payment of energy allowance and child benefit will probably only come in September?

After the cabinet decision, the Bundestag and the Bundesrat still have to agree. But the yes is considered relatively safe. Despite a few minor discrepancies, the fundamental need for the 2022 relief package is indisputable in the federal and state governments. According to the government’s plans, the legislative package should come into force from June. However, due to bureaucratic hurdles, the payment of individual measures, such as child benefit or the flat-rate energy cost allowance, could take until September.

However, individual modalities could still be discussed. Criticism from the federal states had recently been raised because the federal government only wanted to make 2.5 billion euros available for the 9-euro ticket. That was not enough, some transport ministers complained. And social organizations were bothered by the fact that when Relief package that pensioners got nothing.

Little help for pensioners? Klingbeil and Lindner reject criticism of the relief package

Klingbeil rejected part of the criticism on Wednesday. The SPD leader made it clear that the coalition had already increased the pension in July. In addition, the tank discount and the 9-euro ticket are not only an advantage for the employees, but also for the recipients of the pension scheme.

For Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), the state is already reaching its limits. “The state will not be able to compensate for everything in the long run,” said the FDP politician, according to the dpa news agency. Economic hardship can be cushioned in the short term and structural breaks prevented. But all the measures could only have the “character of a shock absorber”, he added. In the medium term one would probably have to accept a loss of prosperity in one place or another.

Nevertheless, a short time later, Lindner held out the prospect of further tax relief to cushion inflation.