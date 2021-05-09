NAfter the “Deutschlandsfonds” of the CDU, there is now the “Investment Pact” of the FDP: In the approaching election campaign, the parties are outbidding each other with proposals on how the infrastructure should be brought into shape, especially for climate protection and digitization. The board of directors of the FDP parliamentary group has now adopted a position paper that aims to mobilize 600 billion euros in the private sector within five years.

This “modernization program in the sense of the social market economy” provides tax breaks for companies of 60 billion euros per year. This should enable them to invest 120 billion euros. The Liberals ‘plan even surpasses the Greens’ proposal to raise € 500 billion in ten years.

The FDP paper sees itself as an alternative to the investment plans of other parties. It does not want to leave the expenditure to the state, but rather to reduce its tax revenues so that the private sector has more money. “The state is not the better investor. Instead, it should relieve people and companies “, says the FDP party and parliamentary group leader Christian Lindner of the FAZ” We want to make a pact with the economy: For every euro relief from the state, the private economy creates 2 euros in investments. ” the expected modernization push will achieve more “than if we simply increase government spending programs.”

Increase in gross fixed capital formation

The deputy chairman of the parliamentary group Christian Dürr adds: “Today many founders and young companies prefer to try their luck abroad because the conditions are better there.” The grand coalition paralyzed Germany, and there is a risk of losing touch with digitization. “The state can provide a boost in investments, but when it comes to implementation we should rely on the strength of the market economy and private companies.”

The FDP’s goal is to increase gross fixed capital formation to 25 percent of economic power. Currently it is 22 percent, of which 3 points come from the state and 19 from the economy. In the opinion of the FDP, starting with the larger private leverage is the better way. Because the state is not only more cautious than the economy, but also more unsuccessful in using resources. The supplementary federal budget for 2021 provides around 2.5 billion euros less for investments than the original budget and even 12 billion less than in 2020. Of the 5 billion euros for the digitization of schools, only 2 percent have arrived. The same applies to broadband expansion.

In the event of government participation, Lindner rules out tax increases after the federal election. “If you want to increase taxes, then please for Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook, who have to make their fair contribution to the financing of the community,” he told Bild am Sonntag. “I consider everything else to be poison after an economic crisis.” The FDP investment pact wants to “unleash” the economy through three things: the complete abolition of the solidarity surcharge, the shift of the top rate in income tax “to the right” to higher incomes and through the reduction in corporate tax. Science has shown that the reduction in profit tax by one percentage point will increase investments four times as much.

“These reliefs create the necessary investment incentives”

The FDP receives tailwind from the employers’ association BDA. “The modernization investments must come from the private sector. So far, however, politics has only come up with subsidies, tax increases, shadow budgets and debt, “says BDA Managing Director Steffen Kampeter of the FAZ.” This naive belief in the state will not cope with climate change and the challenge of digitization. ” . “It is refreshing that someone is finally thinking about tax relief to get the economy going again,” said President Reiner Holznagel.

In order to overcome the consequences of the crisis for the economy, citizens and the national budget, rapid growth impulses are required. Holznagel considers it right and necessary to lower company taxes, create better depreciation options and completely abandon the “solos”. “These reliefs create urgently needed investment incentives to help the troubled companies get back on their feet,” said Holznagel. This is the only way to solve “the enormous problems of the state budget and the social security funds while observing the constitutional debt brake.”

The FDP follows the other parties with its investment program. Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet recently suggested “new ways” to bring together the urgently needed funds, such as a financial pot fed from private and public sources. Such a “Germany fund” could issue bonds with interesting returns, Laschet told the Handelsblatt: “It doesn’t always have to be the federal budget.”

His opponent, the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, also announced a public-private investment offensive. He has brought the state efforts to a record level of 50 billion euros per year, now it is a matter of initiating “considerable private sector investments”, according to Scholz. According to previous reports, he is considering taking on € 35 billion a year in debt through a public company or an investment fund; these did not fall under the debt brake. Some economists are also promoting an investment fund to advance digital infrastructure or the hydrogen economy. Criticism comes from the Federal Audit Office, which suspects that the debt rules are being circumvented.