The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that vaccination of Kovid-19 would not require a digital health identity card under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) for vaccination. The ambitious NDHM program was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address. According to the program, every person enrolled under the mission will get a health identity card which will facilitate their access to medical services.Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a press conference, ‘NDHM, as it exists today, does not make digital IDs or health IDs necessary for getting services under the digital ecology being prepared by NDHM. Therefore it is not a correct explanation to say that it will be necessary for vaccination and those who do not have it will not be vaccinated. ‘ He said that if the beneficiaries do not have a health identity card then another identity card can be used.

Only identity card will work

Bhushan said that it would be almost like an electoral scenario where many ID cards are used and no one is prevented from casting their vote. Similarly, no one will be denied immunization. His remarks came at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a day ago that India is working on building a strong vaccine delivery system and its digital network will be used along with new health digital cards to ensure the success of the mission.