Worker in a Carbonell brand oil bottling plant.

The olive oil and table olives sector has received with relief the moratorium reached between the European Union and the United States for the temporary withdrawal of tariffs on Spanish agri-food products. Since October 2019, packaged olive oil of Spanish origin and green olives suffered tariffs of 25% due to the commercial conflict between the United States and the European Union on account of the aid granted to the aeronautical sector. A tax that has caused a fall in Spanish exports and that 70% of Andalusian olive oil disappeared from American supermarkets.

Until the imposition of the tariffs, the United States was the second largest olive oil importer in Spain, behind only Italy, with annual purchases of around 115,000 tons (60,000 of them packaged). These exports, together with 75,000 tons of table olives, generated a business volume of more than 650 million euros. However, in the last year, sales of bottled olive oil of Spanish origin fell by 80%, while countries such as Tunisia and Portugal increased them by 700 and 850%, respectively. For this reason, the sector has received as a consolation “to have once again the freedom to take our olive oil without any tax to a strategic market such as the United States, which, with more than 300 million inhabitants, increases the consumption of a vegetable fat annually as healthy as olive oil ”, says Cristóbal Gallego, head of the Olive Oil sector in Agricultural Food Cooperatives of Andalusia.

The Spanish table olive sector is the world leader in production and marketing, with a turnover of more than 1,700 million euros. During the last decades, the United States market has been one of its main bets, with annual exports of 100,000 tons of table olives. For this reason, the moratorium has also been received as “good news,” says Gabriel Cabello, president of the Table Olive sector in the federation of cooperatives. Of course, Cabello asks for “prudence” and recalls that black olives still have a pending tariff account with the United States, affected since November 2017 by a rate close to 35% on black olives for anti-dumping and anti-subsidy.

Agricultural organizations congratulate themselves on the new scenario that opens up to Spanish agri-food products. “At last justice is done in tariffs that were totally unfair and that have generated many problems. What we hope is that this will be consolidated in a firm way and that we will no longer have to endure tariffs in which olive oil has had nothing to do – its origin is in a dispute over the aeronautical sector – and that we have harmed in these last two campaigns, “said Juan Luis Ávila, head of Oil at COAG.

For Cristóbal Cano, from UPA, “this agreement represents one less reason for speculators and at the same time to remove from the equation a justification that some used to maintain an interested situation of low prices at the origin of olive oil.”

The Andalusian government has also welcomed the temporary abolition of tariffs. “It is vital that from now on we recover the space that these quality agri-food products had in the US market,” said the Minister of Agriculture, Carmen Crespo. In his opinion, in the year and a half that the tariffs have lasted, 70% of the Andalusian olive oils that were on the shelves have come out and have been replaced by others because Spain had those tariffs, but not Italy or Greece and, for Therefore, they have suffered “unfair competition.”