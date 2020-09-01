Highlights: Supreme Court has given big relief to telecom companies by giving 10 years time to repay outstanding AGR

Telecom companies owe a total of Rs 1.6 lakh crore

This period of giving 10 years relief will start from 1 April 2021

Last year, the Supreme Court ordered the payment of Rs 92 thousand crore to the telecom companies.

new Delhi

The Supreme Court has given an important verdict on the outstanding adjusted revenue of all telecom companies. Relieving telecom companies, the Supreme Court has given 10 years time to repay the outstanding AGR. Explain that there is a total of Rs 1.6 lakh crore outstanding on the telecom companies.

The Supreme Court has said that this period of giving 10 years relief will start from April 1, 2021. The Supreme Court has said that telecom companies will have to pay 10% of AGR dues by 31 March 2021. The remaining money will have to be paid as an installment on February 7 every year.

The Supreme Court has also asked the managing directors and chairpersons of outstanding AGR telecom companies to file an affidavit regarding this. The court has said that if there is any lapse, interest will have to be paid and the process of contempt of court can also be started.

Let me tell you that last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the payment of Rs 92 thousand crore to the telecom companies. The companies had asked for payment till January 23, but then wanted to increase it. The court had even ordered the government to recover the amount from these companies.

In the court hearing, Vodafone-Idea had said that if it had to pay the AGR in one go, there would be no way other than closing the business. Now the Supreme Court has given huge relief in this case by giving 10 years time.