This Friday, after almost two years, Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and the American Chevron resumed working together. In Caracas, both companies signed new contracts for the continuation of operations after the United States authorized the license of the North American industry.

(Also read: Maduro calls for the lifting of all sanctions in exchange for ‘free elections’)

The Venezuelan Oil Minister, Tareck El Aissami, reported that the contract also includes production activities through the four joint ventures in Venezuela.

Last Saturday, the United States renewed Chevron’s license after the Venezuelan government and opposition resumed the dialogue and negotiation table in Mexico, which was one of Washington’s conditions for lifting the sanction.

However, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has demanded the full lifting of the measures.

“From Venezuela we demand the immediate cessation and lifting of all coercive, unilateral measures that have attacked our powerful PDVSA industry,” said El Aissami in the presence of the directors of the state company and Javier la Rosa, president of Chevron in the country.

As reported by El Aissami, the four joint ventures that will start operating are Petro Boscán and Petro Independiente in the Lake Maracaibo basin and Petro Piar and Petro Independiente in the Orinoco Oil Belt.

“These contracts are intended to continue productive and development activities in the energy sector, framed in the Constitution and Venezuelan laws (…) it is an important step in the right direction,” the minister emphasized.

El Aissami also emphasized that the country is open to foreign investment and that Venezuela is an important factor “in the global energy balance (…) Venezuela is irreplaceable,” he pointed out.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS