A large corona survey by the FDP shows: The people in Bavaria have a clear stance on basic rights for vaccinated people – and on the mask affair.

Munich – The progress that the Robert Koch Institute * can report from vaccination centers and general practitioners’ practices is still manageable. But at least things are going well. As of Thursday (April 22), 6.9 percent of citizens were fully vaccinated, and 21.6 percent had received the first injection. More and more often, the question arises as to what relief the full protection should bring.

Bavaria: Comprehensive corona survey on relief for vaccinated people, tests and urgent vaccination requirements

The FDP in the state parliament has commissioned a survey on this topic and other Corona * aspects. According to a survey by the Hamburg opinion research institute GMS, a little more than half of the citizens would be in favor of lifting the restriction of fundamental rights after a vaccination. 55 percent are in favor, 41 against. The relationship is clearer if you break it down by party. The tendency is clear among supporters of the AfD * (90 to 8) and FDP (77 to 23). The supporters of the CSU * (43 to 54) are particularly cautious.

The participants in the survey are clearly in favor of easing public life when presenting a negative corona test *. This is particularly true for retail (90 percent), but also for schools (88), culture (78) and gastronomy (77). A vacation without contact with other guests should also be possible, according to 76 percent. The most urgent request to those responsible for Corona is, unsurprisingly, increasing the vaccination rate (87).

Adjust corona measures? A narrow majority in Bavaria wants regional distinctions

More than half of the 1,004 respondents (57 percent) are of the opinion that measures and restrictions should be adapted to the infection process and differentiated regionally. Here, too, supporters of the AfD (88) and FDP (72) are at the forefront. The ruling party camp, on the other hand, is most likely to favor centralized politics. CSU and Free Voters come to 49 and 48 percent, respectively.

Mask affair in the Union: Almost every second person has lost confidence

For around every second respondent (48 percent), the mask affair of several Union politicians * affects confidence in the state government. As expected, supporters of the opposition parties are particularly critical on this point (AfD: 91, Greens * and FDP: 60, SPD *: 58). But even with Free Voters (35) and CSU (34), confidence has been noticeably shaken as a result of the revelations.

FDP parliamentary group leader Martin Hagen complains that the mask affair has massively damaged overall confidence in politics. It is all the more important to ensure that new measures are accepted by the population. “Our survey shows: A large majority is in favor of test-based openings in schools, shops, culture and restaurants. But it is precisely for this that the new Infection Protection Act leaves no room for maneuver at higher incidences. ”

Survey surprise in Bavaria: ruling party is certified as having the lowest possible problem-solving skills

Most surprisingly, the answer to the question of which party the people in the pandemic certify the highest solution competence is. While the CSU (31 percent), Greens (11) and FDP (7) are right at the front, the smaller ruling party, of all places, lands in last place with the Free Voters (5). Also noteworthy: a third of the respondents either gave no answer (18 percent) – or did not trust any of the parties to find the solution (14).