Due to the incident which was about to replace China in the whole world, now the dragon has got great relief. The Afghan government has secretly granted amnesty to the 10 Chinese nationals accused of running espionage and terrorist networks. People familiar with the matter said on Monday that Afghanistan has released 10 Chinese civilians arrested on December 10 in Kabul for running a terrorist cell and has given them approval to leave the country. These 10 members of the espionage module flew to their country on special flights arranged by the Chinese government.

However, on what basis these 10 Chinese spies have been released, it is not yet known. Diplomats and security officials in Kabul have confirmed to the Hindustan Times that all Chinese spies left the country on a chartered plane on Saturday after receiving permission from President Ashraf Ghani. The ten spies released after 23 days of detention were not formally charged.

It is worth noting that earlier on December 25, our associate website Hindustan Times reported that Afghanistan’s agency National Security Directorate (NDS) had busted a 10-member Chinese module in the capital Kabul, operating a terrorist cell. And arrested ten Chinese citizens. Afghanistan proposed that its citizens be forgiven if China apologizes in writing. Afghanistan suspected that China had deployed these men for espionage, including a woman.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was made aware of the arrests of Chinese spies. After which he handed over the responsibility of investigating the entire case to Amarullah Saleh, former Chief of the Afghan Intelligence Agency and first Vice President. However, as expected, Amarullah Saleh, in a security briefing released on his Facebook page on December 27, dismissed the arrest of Chinese citizens as a symbolic gesture.

Apologize otherwise … Afghanistan will be broken now by spreading terror

He said, ‘No foreign national has been arrested for running the operation in Khairkharwa area. Arrested are palmadis. The First Vice President of Afghanistan said that many of them were arrested on suspicion of involvement in kidnapping and murder. Whereas before this, Amarullah Saleh had also met with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu in Kabul regarding the arrest of Chinese citizens. Saleh had said that the Afghan government may release the Chinese spies after a formal apology from China. Afghanistan had said that in this apology China would have to accept the violation of Kabul’s trust and violate international rules. Not only this, Amarullah Saleh also told the Chinese Ambassador that if China does not do so, then the Government of Afghanistan will take action by registering a criminal case.

According to the Senior Diplomat in Kabul, two Chinese nationals Li and Mahila Sha, both of the 10 detectives arrested, were in contact with the Haqqani network. Sha Hong used to run a restaurant in Kabul and this is where the terrorist cell operated. On December 10, when the NDS team raided the house of Yangyang, weapons, insectamine powder and drugs were recovered from there.