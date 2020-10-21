Candidates will get considerable relief with the implementation of the mandatory Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to become a teacher or the recommendation to make the validity of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be held in the states. Now candidates will not have to pass TET again.The center conducts CTET every year. At the same time, states conduct TETs for recruitment in basic schools. The validity of CTET is 7 years. The validity of TET in UP is 5 years. That is, if a teacher is admitted to the basic schools in five years after passing the TET, then to join it, the candidate has to pass the TET again.

The validity of the Certificate of Teacher Eligibility Test has been made lifelong in the meeting of NCTE held on 29 September. In such a situation, after passing the TET, the candidate will not have to give TET again to join the teacher recruitment. However, to implement this, states must issue notification from their level.

Legal opinion will be taken on existing certificate

The minutes of the meeting have been released on the NCTE website. It states that the legal opinion of the candidates who have already passed this examination will be taken on the validity of the certificate. It will be decided on the basis of whether their existing validity will be continued or new standards will be applied. More than 24 lakh candidates applied for CTET held last year. At the same time, about 16 lakh applications were received in UP TET.