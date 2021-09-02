The Buenos Aires Legislature approved this Thursday a law that will give some relief to Buenos Aires taxi drivers, punished by the economic crisis accentuated by the pandemic. Until 2025, inclusive, the deadlines for the replacement of vehicles will be extended. This means that they will be able to work with cars older than 10 years, the current limit, depending on a special schedule of maximum antiques.

The rule extends the expiration of the age of vehicles that can offer taxi service in a staggered manner. In 2022, taxis may be up to 13 years old and in 2023, up to 14. In 2024, the limit will be 13 years and in 2025, 12. Just in 2026 the maximum 10-year seniority will be restored established by the Buenos Aires Transit and Transportation Code.

To allow for this extended expiration schedule for the renewal of taxis, the Legislature authorized the incorporation of a transitory clause in that Code. The initiative, which passed through the Transit and Transportation Commission chaired by legislator Cristina García de Aurteneche (Let’s Go Together), was unanimously approved.

Taxi drivers protest in front of Congress. The sector was badly hit by the quarantine and the pandemic. Photo Luciano Thieberger

“With this law we are modifying the maximum antiquity schedule for car taxis. After several meetings with some representatives of the Public Taxi Service we were able to agree on this initiative that will allow them work with greater predictability in the coming years“, he explained to Clarion the deputy García De Aurteneche.

“This law is a great help for the sector, which is an essential and very necessary service to move people within the scope of the City, and which has been making a great effort to continue providing an efficient and quality service”, added.

Until now, a modification of the Code was in force that gave them until the end of this year to change their cars to those who have 2009 or 2010 models.

In the recitals of the recently approved law, it is recognized that although it is necessary to renew the vehicles to provide a good service, “in this economic context of crisis” it is very difficult to comply with that replacement. And it is explained that that is why it is necessary to extend the terms and give predictability to the owners of taxi licenses.

It is also highlighted that, in any case, all vehicles must pass the Vehicle Technical Verification mandatory “to be able to circulate safely with the standards that this type of passenger transport requires.” Taxis must go through an annual technical control at the Transportation Verification and Qualification plant (ex Sacta).



Taxis must go through an annual VTV in the former Sacta. Photo Maxi Failla

On June 17, the Buenos Aires Legislature approved another project to lower the costs of taxi drivers who must change their units. What was established was that those who want or have to renew their vehicle they can do it for another up to eight years old and not for one of six, as was required before.

For example, with the previous regulations, the change could be made for a maximum 2015 model. While from now on you can use a patented roll in 2013.

In addition, the requirement that the vehicle to be incorporated be one year newer than the one that is deregistered was eliminated. Now it can be from the same year or up to one year older. If the change is due to theft or total destruction, you can also buy a car from the same year, when before it had to be at least one year newer.