Remote-controlled robots could soon be used in the Ukraine war. This could make the soldiers’ lives easier. But there is also criticism.

Kiev – Ukraine could soon deploy robot dogs on its front lines to replace soldiers in dangerous missions such as scouting Russian trenches or detecting mines. Such devices are already being used outside of the Ukraine war. While some see them as an opportunity on the battlefield, others see them as a highly risky technology.

During the demonstration, the metal dog, called ‘BAD One’, stood up, lay down, ran and jumped according to the commands of its operator. This is how the news agency AFP the presentation in an unspecified part of Ukraine. According to the agency, the manufacturer, an unnamed British defense company, praised the robot highly. It could soon become an invaluable ally for the Ukrainian army on the front lines. Since the device is low to the ground and difficult to detect, it can be used to use thermal imaging to examine enemy trenches or the interior of buildings in combat zones.

Ukraine could soon use ‘BAD One’ against Russia – a step forward in the Ukraine war?

“We have surveillance soldiers who are sent on reconnaissance missions, who are usually very well trained and experienced people and are always exposed to risks,” said the operator of the British company, according to the report. The main function of the robot dog is to limit the risk for the soldiers and to increase “operational capabilities”. Although he could not give exact details on how many of the robots will be used in Ukraine in the future, he is sure that they will “have a significant impact on operations and increase the safety of the soldiers”. And in the event that the remote-controlled four-legged friends ever fall into Russian hands, all data can still be deleted at the push of a button.

The robot dog ‘BAD One’ at the demonstration in Ukraine. © GENYA SAVILOV / AFP

According to the report, the metal dog has a battery that supplies it with power for two hours. ‘BAD One’ can then carry out its tasks for that long: detecting mines and improvised explosive devices, providing information and transporting up to seven kilos of ammunition or medicine to hotspots on the battlefield. A technically even more advanced model, the ‘BAD Two’, is already in use. However, this was not shown for security reasons. According to a post on the short message service X, the 28th Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine will initially test the new devices in the area around Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

Robot in the Ukraine war comes from China – The four-legged creature is intended to reduce losses against Russia

Although it is a British company that distributes the “Bad One”, it is apparently not known where exactly the robots come from. How t-online writes, the models presented in Ukraine initially look similar to those of the US manufacturer ‘Boston Dynamics’. This is considered a pioneer in the field and has already received a lot of media attention with its ‘Spot’, which also imitates a dog. At second glance, however, it becomes clear that the ‘BAD One’ is the product of a Chinese company – the ‘Go2’ from the manufacturer ‘Unitree’. The model shown in Ukraine looks as if it had only been given camouflage paint.

Like many of the drones used in the Ukraine war, the ‘Go2’ is available as a consumer product. It is unclear how the mechanical dogs found their way into Ukraine, but they can be easily ordered from the manufacturer’s website. The price for the basic model is $1,600 (about 1,465 euros).

The USA and China are already arming such robots – they are to be used for reconnaissance in the Ukraine war

Even if the ‘Go2’ is not exclusively Chinese military technology, the mechanical four-legged creatures have great similarities to the ‘B1’ model, which was introduced just over two months ago and is also manufactured by Unitree. The Chinese army had published a video at the time in which a ‘B1’ robot equipped with an assault rifle can be seen fighting in urban areas. Among other things, CNN had reported on this. The US Army, which together with the Chinese Army is leading the race for the most advanced robots, has already equipped several models with weapons systems. According to media reports, Israel is also testing similar robots in the Gaza Strip, although so far they are not armed.

Above all, the prospect that such systems can be artificial intelligence could soon be given greater autonomy, is cause for concern, according to researchers. “I am sure that this integration of weapons with the emerging agility and eventual ubiquity of small, running machines crosses a crucial ethical line,” Daniel Koditschek told the British newspaper The TelegraphAccording to the professor of engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, they already demonstrate “significant autonomous mobility in harsh outdoor environments.” The possibility of complete autonomy will soon be “just a software update” away. (tpn)