It was a busy week for President Rodolfo D’Onofrio and the rest of the River leaders. Marcelo Gallardo demanded action and his request was heard. They were days of encouraging news for the millionaire cast and this Friday one of the most desired arrived: Gonzalo Montiel extended their bond until December 2022.

Cordovan Matías Suárez was the first to sign a new bond until December 2023. Hours later, Franco Armani joined until July 2023. And this Friday the photo of Montiel with the River president appeared to announce the new contract.

The 24-year-old right-back could leave in June with the pass in his possession, but decided to sign out of his unconditional love for the club. Do I mean that it will stay until the end of 2022? Not at all: lby intention of Cachete is to emigrate to Europe in the middle of the year. As it transpired, Palmeiras would arrive with an offer in the coming days, but it should be irresistible for the footballer and River to accept it.

Next week there will also be a move for the leaders. The first to sign a new contract would be Milton Casco and Leonardo Ponzio and Javier Pinola could join in (both expire in June).

The most complex negotiations are those of Rafael Santos Borré and Nicolás De La Cruz because River needs a lot of money to renew them. Before arranging with the Colombian, the cast of Núñez must pay 3,500,000 euros to Atlético de Madrid for 25 percent of the scorer’s pass. Meanwhile, for me to do the same, the midfielder will have to deposit Liverpool of Uruguay in front of a million dollars. To regulate both situations, the 6 million dollars that will come from the sale of Santiago Sosa to Atlanta from the United States MLS are essential.

It is also expected that with the money from the transfers the managers will try to give some pleasure to the Doll regarding incorporations. Agustín Palavecino, José Paradela and Nahuel Bustos are the names that sound the loudest.