new DelhiIt is a big relief for the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams that 21 cricketers from Australia and England will be on quarantine for only 36 hours (one and a half days) instead of six days after returning from Britain. The franchise teams that have England and Australia cricketers have all appealed to the UK to reduce the period of quarantine for players returning from playing limited overs series and Saurabh Ganguly-led Cricket Board of India (BCCI) has combined The issue has been sorted out with the relevant departments of the Arab Emirates (UAE). A senior IPL official said, “Yes, I can confirm that all players from England and Australia will be on Quarantine for 36 hours instead of six days. The issue has been resolved and the top players of most teams will be available from the first match itself. ”Players like David Warner, Steve Smith, Joffra Archer and Jose Butler will arrive here on Thursday night in the UAE and have their RT-PCR tested upon arrival A BCCI official said, “They will have a test before boarding the aircraft and then they will also be tested on arrival. Otherwise, stringent testing protocol will be followed. The rationale behind this decision is that the player is a bio. Entering into another from a safe environment. ‘ The BCCI has spoken to at least three franchisees and they seem happy with the decision. A franchisee official said, “The BCCI has done a very good job by bringing the quarantine to 36 hours. This means players from Chennai Super Kings (Josh Hazlewood and Tom Curren), Rajasthan Royals (Smith, Butler and Archer) will be available from the very first match. Similarly, Glenn Maxwell for Kings XI Punjab and Alex Carrie for Delhi Capitals will be able to play in the first match. Only Kolkata Knight Riders was the franchise that was not affected by the six-day quarter since its first match was on 23 September. His team includes players such as Ian Morgan, Tom Banton and Pat Cummins.