In the last few days the future of the championship DTM extension seemed seriously in the balance after the exit of the company ITR, organizer of the GT championship born in Germany in 1984 and one of the most followed at European and international level. Fortunately for enthusiasts, despite this dissolution and the enormous risk of a possible disappearance of the category in 2023, the news of the latter’s survival was confirmed directly by the President of the DTM Gerhard Bergerthat has officialized the agreement achieved with theADACi.e. the German Automobile Federation, for the management of the series.

With the farewell of ITR, the only hope left for the permanence of the DTM was precisely the ADAC, which had already expressed interest in the championship and which has some experience in organizing sports competitions since 2007, the year in which it founded the ADAC GT Masters for GT3 cars: “The DTM has developed excellently in recent years thanks to the support of our employees and our partners on the side of manufacturers and service providers – explained Berger, winner of 10 GPs in Formula 1 – 2022 was an exceptional season, with a record starting grid, world-class riders, numerous top brands among the participants and a significant global reach across all channels. There was excitement right up to the last race, tough wheel-to-wheel duels, which is exactly what the fans have always wanted.”

With these premises, the 63-year-old Austrian then indicated the new tomorrow of the championship organization: “The time has come to lay the foundations for the long-term future of the DTM – he added – And I therefore decided to transfer the brand to ADAC. I firmly believe that the DTM is in the right hands: the necessary know-how is available to offer all motorsport fans a unique experience in the future. Thanks to the long-term experience, established structures and commitment of the association in the field of motorsport, ADAC is capable not only to create the best possible synergies, but also to further develop the DTM. In this way, there are the best prerequisites to continue to see successful motorsport at the highest level for many more years to come.”