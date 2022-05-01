PreviousLive Chronicle

There are wins that taste like glory no matter how insignificant they are, like the one Barça achieved against Mallorca. The azulgrana sang victory after three consecutive defeats that had perplexed the Camp Nou. The result was a blessing for the Barcelona fans in their aspirations to access the Champions League if the scoreboard of a day crowned by the reappearance of Ansu Fati is taken into account. Barça is the one-eyed king in the country of the blind after Atlético’s defeat and Sevilla’s draw. The classification was a consolation for a team that has lost football, impossible to classify because it is not very clear if it is big or small, capable or incapable, lacking in any case Pedri’s leadership.

two Ter Stegen, Alves (Clement Lenglet, min. 88), Ronald Araújo, Piqué (Eric Garcia, min. 27), Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Depay, Ferrán Torres (Ousmane Dembélé, min. 74) and Aubameyang (Ansu Fati, min. 74) one Sergio Rico, Valjent, Russo, Raíllo, Battaglia (Lee Kang-In, min. 69), Pablo Maffeo, Antonio Sánchez (Save Sevilla, min. 69), Brian, Fernando Niño (Take Kubo, min. 58), Dani ( Grenier, min. 59) and Ángel (Hoppe, min. 88) goals 1-0 min. 24: Depay. 2-0 min. 53: Busquets. 2-1 min. 78: Rail. Referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes See also Ukraine-Russia, missiles near Odessa: "There are victims" Yellow cards Gavi (min. 34), Raíllo (min. 62), Grenier (min. 63), Pablo Maffeo (min. 90) and Alba (min. 90)

Barça’s game plan necessarily involves playing with the score in their favor, especially if the game is played at the Camp Nou, desecrated since the triumphant invasion of Eintracht. The team leaves scared, the fans close their eyes and the rivals approach Ter Stegen’s area. Barcelona fans have somehow internalized that conceding a goal at the start means signing the final defeat in a tremulous stadium since the elimination of the Europa League. This explains the victories of Cádiz and Rayo and the attempt by Mallorca when Fernando Niño did not know how to finish off a center by Oliván in the mouth of the goal after a deep pass by Antoni Sánchez.

Mallorca did not hit when Barcelona was more imprecise and tense. The only time that the azulgrana did not lose the ball and finished the play ended in a goal: Piqué opened for Jordi Alba in the Barcelona field and the full-back touched for the unchecking of Memphis, excellent in control and accurate in the shot against Sergio Rico. Xavi attached so much importance to the goal that he immediately replaced the limping Piqué. The center-back hardly trains, plagued by injuries, and comes and goes depending on the game and the score: 1-0 when he left his place to Eric García. Barcelona would surely have liked the match to have ended at that same moment of relief at the Camp Nou.

I would not have accepted Mallorca. Antonio Sánchez photographed Eric García shortly before the break to denounce Barcelona’s defensive fragility. There was no way for the azulgrana to calm down and organize themselves but instead they turned to hasty attacks, disoriented runs, disjointed plays, as if football were only a matter of time and not of space and football was played without a ball in front of the disbelief of the 62,789 spectators at the Camp Nou. There was no harmony or synchrony on the Barcelona side, but rather the match was a torment for being disorderly and accelerated in the face of Mallorca’s innocence. Aguirre’s squad did not come or go.

The opponent’s indecision encouraged Barcelona over time. Sometimes it is enough with the desire, the ambition and the pressure to beat contemplative opponents like Mallorca. The 2-0 came through insistence and also because for once the azulgrana were not frightened or verticalized but went back to Jordi Alba to combine with Ferran. The striker’s shot was blocked and the ball was left at the feet of Busquets. The midfielder crossed a surprising shot with his left foot that hit Sergio Rico’s net. The clash was at times waiting for a third goal due to the deployment of De Jong and the good game of Memphis. There is no way, however, that Ferran is right, also denied by the VAR after a very baroque shot that had ended in Rico’s goal.

The folly of the Barça forward encouraged Mallorca. Aguirre moved the bench and his team decided to go for the game with strong pressure that soon found its reward in a strategic play culminated by Raíllo. The goal, however, provoked an amazing reaction from Barcelona if you take into account their continuous nervous breakdown: the team took the ball and camped in the Mallorca field to certify the victory, already with Ansu Fati on the field to the joy of the Camp Nou. The best ending for a match that allows Barça to breathe while waiting to face Betis.

