The 22nd National Relief Day will be celebrated on Sunday 28 May, established on 24 May 2001, with a directive from the President of the Council of Ministers on the proposal of the pro tempore Minister of Health, Umberto Veronesi, to “promote the culture of relief from physical and moral suffering “. Since then, steps forward have been made such as Law 28 of 2010, which was supposed to guarantee access to palliative care and pain therapy, but is not always applied in all Regions and in all Local Health Authorities. The ‘Gigi Ghirotti’ non-profit foundation, one of the promoters of the day, is launching an appeal to the institutions to speed up palliative care networks. And the Ministry of Health asks, “in compliance with Law 38 of 2010, to send the Annual Report to Parliament on the state of implementation of the legislation. The last publication dates back to January 2019”.

“The palliative care network must be punctually inserted and defined in all the company deeds of the local health authorities – the Foundation points out – The creation and functioning of the palliative care network is one of the objectives of each general manager of the Local Health Authority; nationwide awareness of chronic pain and palliative care for the population”.