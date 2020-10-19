India seems to be getting a sigh of relief from Corona. In fact, every day fresh cases are coming in the country. The total figure has crossed 75 lakhs in the last 24 hours in India with 55,722 new corona cases and 579 deaths. At present the total cases are at 75,50,273 including 7,72,055 active cases, 66,63,608 cures and 1,14,610 deaths.

Continuous relief is being reported about the Corona virus. In countries around the world affected by the global pandemic Kovid-19, India is the second most affected country after corona virus, but it is reassuring that it is the average cases of corona infection per million population and those who have lost their lives. Lags far behind major nations in India. That is, the rate of new cases and deaths of corona found in India is much lower than in other countries. Not only this, India leads the world in terms of recovery rate.

According to the data released on Wednesday by the Union Family and Health Ministry, the average number of people who have been diagnosed with infection per one million population is 4794 and the number of dead is 138. Brazil has the highest average of 23911 per million population due to corona infection and the number of people who lost their lives on such population is highest at 706. Significantly, Brazil is the third most affected by this global epidemic in the world. In India, this number is 5199 and 79 respectively.

The worst affected world superpower by Corona is the US. The average of corona victims per million here is 23072 and the number of dead is 642. In South Africa, this figure is 11675 and 631 respectively, while in France it is 10838 and 498. Russia has 8992 and 300 respectively while Britain has 8893 and 156.