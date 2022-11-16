In our household of five, three birthdays fall in November, one in June and one in September. Since I like to bake and also like to be a hostess, this meant for me for a long time that I could let off steam completely.

With the kind support of Pinterest and Instagram, I’ve hosted dinosaur, pirate, star wars, and even ice queen parties based on age and individual preference. Samra, Malik and Amir made their own invitations for their friends and also packed the giveaways.

Our first born Amir celebrates his birthday with family, with his friends and in gymnastics, Malik celebrates his birthday with family, with his classmates and then again with the soccer team. And what the big boys can do, the baby Samra has been able to do for a long time. She takes cakes with her to kindergarten, to her gymnastics group and also for her celebrations with her friends. To get to the point, in November I can’t seem to get out of baking, decorating and packaging.

While I happily shimmy from one party to the next in my Perfect Mom Bubble, my husband Basti only has a tired smile left for it. His contribution to the party organization is limited to naming various optimization options and last-minute errands.

Would he have preferred to speak plainly about the spirits I’m conjuring up.

Because now the bar for birthdays is unfortunately quite high and the number of celebrations per child is difficult to reduce. At the same time, there was a reality check for me due to the corona-related break from celebrating. Does it really need three celebrations per child and do I have to bake three times per child?

October pretty much rocked me this year. Every child seemed ill for weeks, many at work were, too, so that my (work)load – both mental and physical – made my limits clear to me. So drained, I couldn’t possibly maintain my standards when it came to children’s birthday parties.

In the family council – which every family member can convene on Thursdays – I want to carefully prepare the children for low-key birthdays. I had already confided in the optimization king Basti. “Just buy a cake, it can also be something frozen. Or we ask Dr. Oetker, he has a number of baking mixes,” he jokes while I look at TikTok clips – for professional reasons, of course. “You mean?” I murmur absently.

My head agrees and sees ten hours saved on the plus side. My stomach tightens, in my privileged and elite bladder, it feels like his suggestions are the downfall of my hard-earned family culture. Words like over-adapted, acculturation, and compensate buzz through my head. My thoughts stray back to my childhood for a moment. I swipe up Trevor Noah on a stage, black women working out, and a woman in a headscarf with a giant knife making a divine-looking stew.

Dangerous challenges, like the ones we were told at parents’ evenings, don’t pop up on my For You page on TikTok. I was the kid who brought a half-frozen cake to school. The consensus in our community at the time was that Sudanese sweets were not for school. At the weekend we celebrated with the whole family. All aunts and uncles, most of whom we knew from the first refugee home or from fleeing, were of course there. At the birthday party with the children from the class, we didn’t really know how to do it. We just tried to imitate the birthdays I was invited to.

TikTok doesn’t let me get into the blues. I get stuck on a Sudanese model who uses a song from my childhood as background music and search for “birthday cake”. “Yes, I mean,” I hear my husband say from the off. I look up and am prompted by his questioning gaze to engage in conversation. “Yes, we can test a baking mix or a frozen cake,” I try to end the call quickly to keep myself distracted by the app. “It’s probably the same for our children,” I think while actually watching this one video for the third time.

This is the live hack for all super moms and super dads who want to impress with a fancy cake without much effort. The trick: Defrost two Benjamin Blümchen cakes and place them on top of each other. Mix the top cream in a bowl beforehand. Decorate the double decker with sugar sprinkles and anything your heart desires. Finished.

I can’t stop being amazed. I cancel the family council. I tell both my small and the big roommate that there will be a family celebration in November and that we will all celebrate our birthdays there. The pastries for the various facilities and afternoon activities are made with the children and the help of Dr. Oetker and Co. created. And because I’ve cleared my head so much, I actually look forward to the cakes I bake for her friends’ birthdays.

