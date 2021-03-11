The label ‘elevated horror’ It has spread to the cinephile sphere to define those horror films whose objective goes beyond fright, as if they were self-conscious about their reason for being. The raised horror versus the carefree. As if genre cinema, itself vilified in certain circles for its status, needed to be divided into classes according to the unfounded depth of its message. Some use this definition to disguise their unprejudiced taste for the macabre tale, as if one should be ashamed to enjoy movies like ‘Night of the Living Dead’ or ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’.

The contempt is based on the presumed intelligence and great complexity attributed to current affairs films that are believed to be author and groundbreaking in advance, when deep down they generally limit themselves to giving a paten of seriousness and technical brilliance to lifelong formulas . ‘Midsommar’ it is a good example of this current. Its head, Ari Aster, uses gender tics and shoots concepts of it, but his interest in the mechanisms of terror is circumstantial, as the filmmaker himself underlines in various interviews about his work. His goal is to attract attention and he will probably steer his career in future projects in order to be eligible for an Oscar. He seeks to differentiate his work from others of the same style, brandishing haughty slogans that seek to justify his art.

Be careful not to call it a ‘scary movie’, without further ado, whether or not it is an interesting story to keep you from sleeping. There are those who have put ‘Relic’, whose release date has danced from the end of last year until this weekend, inside this bag for commercial purposes. But beware, when you look at the general public, looking for a majority to go through the box office, you can lose a faithful minority. In fact, the biggest detractors of high horror are fans of the fantastic.

Fortunately, ‘Relic’ does not obviate its nature and is aware of it, although it dresses in auteur film making use of a sense of calm tempo and a functional indie aesthetic. Natalie Erika James’s debut feature will especially appeal to those who seek a certain psychological depth in the characters of a horror film, but the hypothesis of their intellectualization is not desperate. You have to stay with the elegance in the frames and the movement within the shot, in making decisions that point ways in your exploration of atmospheres. The young director can give a lot to talk about in the future, although she may choose to nurture her career in other directions.

Here he exposes the vicissitudes of three generations of women who meet in a mansion with murky air. Grandmother, daughter and granddaughter live together due to circumstances and discover, without quite accepting it, some disturbing family secret that has to do with the mind. A kind of genetic dementia affects females. The old woman is the victim of a strange unreason that acquires physicality in the walls and corridors of the house. The true horror is caused by the passage of time. The trauma advances like a monstrous being that irremediably takes over our psyche. The fear of death is inevitable, but… the terror of losing your mind?

‘Relic’ presented at the Sundance Festival, is a good debut thate stumbles on exposing history in its final stretch. The script cracks, like the walls of the house, and the transit to the climax seems excessively slow. Natalie Erika James provides the viewer with some suggestive images, metaphorical in their essence, that are slow to come. The final apocalypse becomes excessive, but it is worth enjoying, beyond the concern that the plot calls for, with some sensitive passages and the excellent work of the main team, with the always competent Emily mortimer at the head and Robyn nevin (‘Matrix Reloaded’) and Bella Heathcote (‘The Neon Demon’) by her side.

The premiere in question was one of the best-received productions in Sitges, with an emotionally successful pulse and some devastating scenes, in the broad sense. The management received a special mention in the list of winners of the Catalan event. The presence of female voices in genre cinema is being suggestive. Amy Seimetz’s ‘She Dies Tomorrow’ also deserves special attention, with a sensibility that points to a personal filmmaker incapable of walking the beaten track. He was also in competition in the Official Section along with ‘Sea Fever’, designed by Neasa Hardiman, a project that does not tell anything new, the appearance of a lethal virus on the high seas, but does so with skill and a more than acceptable pace, a virtue in disuse.