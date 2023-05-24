Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe have announced gods staff cuts that they involved 121 employees from the studio specializing in strategy and beyond, author of Age of Empires IV and the Company of Heroes and Homeworld series.

The official press release starts from a organization restructuring of Relic Entertainment to address “external factors that are challenging our industry” and to ensure maximum attention to the studio’s core franchises.

“Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe would like to share the difficult news that our studio has undergone staff cuts, affecting 121 employees,” the release reads. “This comes at a time when external factors are challenging our industry now more than ever and we have made the decision to restructure our organization to maximize focus on our core franchises.”

“Relic and Sega remain fully committed to supporting and investing in our games, including Company of Heroes 3 which was released recently. We are confident that after this much-needed restructuring, Relic will be in a strong position to continue building amazing experiences for gamers around the world.”

“This decision was incredibly difficult. Relic is a people-loving studio and is proud of the company culture we have grown, and our focus right now is to support departing employees in any way we can. We want to thank you sincerely each and every one of them for helping make Relic such a special studio.”

The most recent game released by Relic Entertainment is Company of Heroes 3, released in February on PC and arriving on May 30, 2023 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, of which you can read our review. He also worked in collaboration with World’s Edge on Age of Empires IV, available on PC from October 2021 and in the course of 2023 also on Xbox Series X | S.