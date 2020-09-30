After disinvestment in Jio platforms, Mukesh Ambani is now disinvesting in Reliance Retail. So far, three investors have invested in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. It is believed that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment can also invest $ 1 billion in Reliance Retail. News agency Reuters has given this information by quoting sources. Earlier, it had also invested in Jio Platforms.Mubadala Investment invested $ 1.2 billion in Jio Platforms. At present, there has been no comment from Reliance or Mubadla about this deal. The Mubadla Investment Authority manages assets worth $ 240 billion.

Tata is making panic in retail sector, this company can invest huge amount of 1.8 lakh crores

Reliance Retail has got three investors so far. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has got a third investor. Equity firm GENERAL ATLANTIC has decided to buy a 0.84 per cent stake in the company for Rs 3,675 crore. The pre-money equity value of Reliance Retail for this deal is estimated at Rs 4.285 lakh crore. This is GENERAL ATLANTIC’s second investment in Reliance. Earlier it had announced an investment of Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio platforms.

Reliance Retail gets third investor, this company will invest Rs 3,675 crore

Earlier this month, world-renowned tech investor company Silver Lake also announced an investment of Rs 7500 crore in Reliance Retail. In return, the company received a 1.75 per cent stake in Reliance Retail. Recently, American company KKR also bought 1.75 per cent stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 5550 crore. Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of RRVL and operates 12,000 stores across the country.