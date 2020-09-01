Highlights: Mukesh Ambani is busy preparing for Reliance Retail

Mumbai

Reliance Industries’ company Jio Platforms has received strong investment in the past months. Now Mukesh Ambani is busy preparing for Reliance Retail. The news is that the giant retail company Walmart can invest in Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani is now preparing to sell the minority stake to Walmart. According to Morning Context, a person aware of the matter has said that negotiations are going on between Reliance Industries and Walmart.

According to experts, Mukesh Ambani plans to expand his retail business by investing in Reliance Retail from Walmart. Now he is ready to directly compete with companies like Amazon and Flipkart. Let me tell you that in the past, by acquiring Netmeds, a company selling online drugs, it has given a competition to all the giants in e-pharmacy, now it is ready to take the most iron in the rest of the retail business.

Recently bought the retail business of Future Group

On Saturday itself, Reliance bought Future Group’s retail business for Rs 24,713 crore. That is, Big Bazaar Reliance has now happened. How much Mukesh Ambani is preparing for the retail business, you can only guess that he has started Geomart in 200 cities in the recent past. Since April, Reliance Industries Ltd has sold around 33% of the Jio platform unit and raised about Rs 1,52,056 crore from investors like Facebook, Google.