Reliance Jio is about to increase competition in the smartphone market. For this, the company will once again bring back the Orbic smartphone series. The company has partnered with Google for this. In the last few days, many orbic smartphones have also received certification. Meanwhile, in a report by Telecom Talk, model number RC545L has said that a Reliance Orbic smartphone will appear in the Google Play console listing.According to the listing, this phone can be out-of-the-box Android 10 (Go Edition). Talk about the processor, this phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 mobile platform. The phone has an HD + display with thick bezels and an aspect ratio of 18: 9.

1 GB RAM can be

No information about the RAM of this phone has been given in the listing of Google Play console. However, due to being an entry level cheap phone, it is believed that this phone will get 1 GB of RAM. This phone is equipped with Adreno 306 GPU. This listing was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

The price may be

Talking about the price, this phone will be an entry level handset. This phone can be launched around the price of 40 dollars i.e. around 3000 rupees. A few years ago, the company created panic in the market with its 4G feature phone. Given this, it is believed that the company is preparing to change the market once again with its 4G Android smartphone.