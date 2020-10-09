Reliance Jio has recently launched several postpaid plans. Mukesh Ambani’s leadership company already has many prepaid plans. The company has prepaid recharge packs with validity ranging from 24 days, 28 days to 1 year. Today we tell you about those prepaid plans of Reliance Jio which come with 56 days validity. Learn more about Jio’s Rs 598, Rs 444 and Rs 399 recharge packs …Jio’s Rs 598 recharge pack provides 2GB of high-speed data every day for 56 days. That is, users can take advantage of 112 GB data every day. The speed is reduced to 64Kbps after the data limit is met every day. Unlimited on Jio network whereas 2000 minutes are available for calling on non-Jio network. In this recharge pack of Jio, 100 SMS are available every day. Subscription to Jio apps is also available for free. Apart from this, a subscription of Disney + Hotstar for 3 years for customers for 1 year is also given without any extra.

Jio Recharge Pack of Rs 444

In Jio’s Rs 444 prepaid recharge pack, 2 GB data is available every day for 56 days. That is, a total of 112 GB of data is offered to customers. The speed decreases to 64Kbps after the completion of the data received every day. On Jio network, you get 2 thousand minutes for unlimited calling. 100 SMSes are also free every day. Subscription of Jio apps is also available free in Jio’s recharge pack.

Jio Recharge Pack of Rs 399

In Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid pack, 1.5 GB data is available every day for 56 days. That is, you can take advantage of a total of 84GB of data in this pack. The speed decreases to 64Kbps after the completion of the data received every day. On Jio network, you get 2 thousand minutes for unlimited calling. Every day customers also get 100 SMS in this pack. Subscriptions of Jio apps can also be taken free of cost in this recharge pack.