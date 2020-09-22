Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched new services and plans for its postpaid users. The company announced Jio Postpaid Plus, Postpaid Dhan Dhana dhan offers. These plans of Jio include offers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar, Family Plan and data rollover, free international roaming, free home delivery and activation of SIM and switching your existing Jio number to postpaid number without any downtime. Have been. Jio has introduced five new plans of Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499.Jio sent a press release informing about the launch of JioPostPaid Plus. The company says that with this service, postpaid users across the country will get superior experience. In Jio Postpaid Plus, users will get free subscription to apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar. Apart from this, the membership of Jio apps will also be free.

Under Jio Postpaid Plus, in Features Plus, users can choose a family plan for the entire family at Rs 250 per connection. There is also a rollover facility of up to 500GB. Wi-Fi calling is also being offered in India and abroad.

At the same time, Indian travelers traveling abroad under International Plus will get in-flight connectivity. In the US and UAE, free international roaming, international roaming calls are being offered in India for 1 rupee and international calling (ISD) at the rate of 50 paise per minute.

The company retains existing credit on Jio to customers under Experience Plus. Apart from this, only existing Jio numbers can be switched to postpaid. Notably, there will be no downtime during this time. Jio is offering free home delivery and activation of SIM cards to customers.

Jio plan of Rs 399

In this plan of Jio, unlimited voice and SMS benefits are being given with 75 GB high-speed data. The data rollover facility is 2 GB.

Jio plan of Rs 599

This plan of Jio will get 100 GB data. There is also an unlimited voice and SMS facility. The data rollover facility is 200 GB. The company is also offering 1 additional SIM card with this family plan.

Jio plan for Rs 799

In this plan of Jio, 150 GB data is being given and customers will also be able to take advantage of unlimited voice and SMS. This plan has 200 GB data rollover facility. There will be 2 additional SIM cards with this family plan.

999 rupees live plan

In this plan of Jio, 200 GB data will be available. Apart from this, there is also the facility of unlimited voice and SMS. Customers are being given the facility of 500 GB data rollover in this plan. Along with the family plan, 3 additional SIM cards will also be available in this plan.

Jio plan for Rs 1,499

In this plan of Jio, 300 GB data is being given. Customers can also take advantage of unlimited voice and SMS. Data rollover facility is 500 GB. With this plan, Jio is offering unlimited data, voice calling in the US and UAE.