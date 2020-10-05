Reliance Jio recently launched its new postpaid plan under Jio PostpaidPlus. These postpaid plans of Jio start from Rs 399 to Rs 1,499. The special feature of all these plans is that the company is offering free subscription to popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar with them. Let us tell you what is special in Jio’s Rs 1,499 postpaid plan.Limited period offer on LG G8X, Rs 49,999 phone for Rs 19,999Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,499 Jio Postpaid Plus plan offers 300GB of high-speed data over a single bill period. After the end of 300 GB data, a charge of Rs 10 per GB is charged. This plan also has the facility of 500GB data rollover. Family plan i.e. Additional SIM cards are not available in this plan.

This postpaid plus plan of Jio offers unlimited minutes for voice calling. Apart from this, there is no limit for SMS. Subscription to Jio apps is also free. In this plan of Jio, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar VIP get subscription free. It is worth noting that a fee of Rs 99 will have to be paid separately for the geoprime. This plan of Jio also has the facility of free unlimited data and voice calls in USA and UAE.