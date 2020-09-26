Reliance Jio has partnered with a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation to launch in-flight services for Jio Post Paid Plus users. This means that if you are a Jio Post Paid Plus user and traveling abroad, then it will be possible for you to stay connected to voice and data services in flight.

It is also mentioned that this facility is not limited only to people traveling abroad. Once this service is available in Indian airspace, Jio customers will also benefit from it while traveling within India.

Currently there are three Jio In-Flight Packs

The pack of Rs 499 gives you 100 outgoing minutes and 250 MB of data. In the pack of Rs 699, the user is given 100 outgoing minutes and 500 MB of data. 100 SMS are also available in this pack. The Rs 999 plan comes with 1 GB of data, 100 outgoing minutes and 100 SMS, these summary packs come with a day’s validity.

How to use Jio In-Flight Packs?

Jio says that this service can be used when the flight reaches 20,000 feet or above.

– Turn on the phone and turn off airplane mode.

-After this, your phone will be automatically connected to the AeroMobile network. The network name may depend on the handset.

-If your phone is not automatically connected to the AeroMobile network, you will need to go to ‘Carrier’ in your phone settings and manually select AeroMobile.

– Ensure that data roaming is turned on to use data services.

-After being connected you will get a welcome text and different relevant information.

– Now you can use your mobile phone to call, text, email and surf the internet.

Facility will be available in these airlines-

इस सेवा के लिए जिन एयरलाइनों ने भागीदारी की है, उनमें एयर लिंगस, एयर सर्बिया, अलितालिया, असियाना एयरलाइंस, बिमान बांग्लादेश एयरलाइंस, कैथे पैसिफिक, मिस्र एयर, एमिरेट्स, इतिहाद एयरवेज, यूरो विंग, ईवा एयर, कुवैत एयरवेज, लुफ्थांसा, मलेशिया एयरलाइंस, मालिंदो शामिल हैं। एयर, एसएएस स्कैंडिनेवियाई एयरलाइंस, सिंगापुर एयरलाइंस, SWISS, TAP एयर पुर्तगाल, तुर्की एयरलाइंस, उज़्बेकिस्तान एयरवेज और वर्जिन अटलांटिकशामिल हैं।