Reliance Jio recently launched 5 new plans for its postpaid customers. The company has announced a new service called Jio Postpaid Plus, offering unlimited calls and free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar VIP in plans of 399, 499, 799, 999 and Rs 1,499. Let us tell you what is being offered in Jio’s Rs 999 postpaid plan.The validity of Jio Postpaid Plus of Rs 999 is one bill cycle i.e. 28 days. In this plan, Jio is offering 200 GB high-speed data to customers. After finishing the data, a charge of Rs 10 per GB will be charged. In this pack, the company has also provided 500 GB data rollover. That is, if your data is saved in a bill cycle, then it will be added in the next month.

This recharge pack of Jio has unlimited voice calling and SMS facility. The company is also offering free subscription of Jio apps. Apart from this, subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar VIP is also free. Keep in mind that for Jio Prime you have to pay a fee of Rs 99.

Jio prepaid pack of Rs 999

Jio also has a prepaid recharge pack available for Rs 999. The validity of this pack is 84 days. In this plan, customers are offered 3 GB i.e. 252 GB of total data every day. The speed decreases to 64Kbps after the completion of the data received every day. Unlimited on Jio network while 3000 minutes FUP calling minutes are available on non-Jio network. Customers can also send 100 SMS every day for free. Subscriptions to Jio’s apps are also offered free in this recharge pack.