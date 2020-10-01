Just last month, Jio had talked about launching its Android phone with Google. Jio already offers low-cost feature phones. Now the company is planning to launch cheap 4G smartphones. The upcoming Jio smartphone has been listed in the Google Play console listing. According to the Google Play console listing, the company is working on a smartphone codenamed ‘Orbic RC545L’. The smartphone is listed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon QM215 chipset paired with Adreno 306 GPU.

It has HD + (720 x 1440 pixels) resolution, and runs on Android 10. The phone’s possible design is shown to be a thick-bezel smartphone. This listing was first seen by tipster Mukul Sharma. The “Jio Orbic” smartphone is also believed to have been recently spotted on the US FCC website. It was listed with two more Orbic 5G phones and 4G. The tipster was shared on Twitter by Abhishek Yadav, to which a person replied that it was indeed from US-based Reliance Communications. The company sells an Orbic Android smartphone and tablet in the US.

Bloomberg said that Jio is definitely working on a low-cost Android smartphone and it can cost around 4 thousand rupees. The smartphone will also be launched with Jio’s low cost plans. The report states that Jio plans to make about 200 million of these Android smartphones in the next two years.