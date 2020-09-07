Reliance live

The Dream 11 IPL is scheduled to begin on 19 September. On this big event of cricket, telecom companies are also offering some best plans so that users can watch live streaming of the match on their smartphones. The live streaming of the IPL matches will be on Disney + Hotstar. Daily data may run out quickly due to watching live streaming. We are going to help you so that you do not worry about data while enjoying IPL matches. Here we are telling you about those prepaid plans of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, in which many benefits are being offered with data up to 4 GB.Reliance Jio recently launched some new prepaid plans that come with a one-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar VIP. In these launched plans, the company also launched a cricket pack. In this cricket pack, priced at Rs 499, a total of 84 GB data is being given every day at 1.5 GB. In this plan with a validity of 56 days, you do not get calling or free SMS benefit. The plan also provides free access to Jio apps along with VIP subscription of Disney + Hotstar.

Airtel

Airtel 599 rupees plan can be called best to see Dream 11 IPA. This plan offers free subscription to Disney + Hotstar for one year. In this plan, which comes with a validity of 56 days, the company is offering 2GB data daily. The specialty of the plan is that unlimited calling is being given to any network across the country. In this plan, which offers 100 free SMS every day, you also get the benefit of Airtel Thanks with Airtel Extreme Premium.

Vodafone

Vodafone does not have a plan wherein Disney + Hotstar is being given a free subscription. To watch IPL, users have to subscribe to it separately. However, after the subscription, the company is offering some best plans to ensure that users do not lack data while streaming the match live. Vodafone users can recharge their number with a prepaid plan of Rs 699. 2GB + 2GB (4GB) data is being offered daily in this plan with 84 days validity. The plan also offers 100 SMS every day along with free calling to any network. Talking about the additional benefits available in the plan, one year subscription of G5 Premium is available for free.