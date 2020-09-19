Reliance Jio has recently launched new recharge packs with unlimited offers. Prior to the Indian Premier League, the company launched recharge packs that come with free subscriptions to Disney + Hotstar. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has a Jio Cricket pack of Rs 777 that comes with unlimited offers. Let us tell you what is offered in this prepaid plan of JioThe validity of the recharge pack of Jio 777 is 84 days. In addition to 1.5 GB of data every day, this pack also offers a total of 5 GB of additional data. That is, a total of 131 GB of data is offered to customers in this recharge pack.

Work on Samsung Galaxy A52, camera details surfaced

Voice and SMS benefits are also available in this cricket pack of Jio. Unlimited for calling on Jio network while getting 3000 minutes for calling on other network. Customers can also send 100 SMS every day for free. Subscription of Jio apps is also available free in this prepaid plan of Jio.

OnePlus 8T smartphone can be launched on October 14, learn details

Apart from this, 2 GB data is available every day in the pack of Rs 2,599. The validity of this pack is 365 days. Whereas the Rs 401 pack comes with 28 days validity and offers 3GB of data every day. Disney + Hotstar’s 1-year subscription is also being given free with both these packs.