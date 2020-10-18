The new Disney + Hotstar VIP add-on pack was launched by Reliance Jio for users in June this year and now its price has been changed. The company was offering this special tariff voucher till now for Rs 222. However, now subscribers have to pay Rs 255 for this and this plan has been made expensive by Rs 33. With this you can enjoy IPL fun for free on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

According to the report by OnlyTech, the new price in MyJio app is showing for this special tariff and users can recharge it at the new price. This prepaid plan of Jio comes with 15GB of high-speed unlimited data. After this data is exhausted, the speed decreases to 64kbps. This plan is an add-on for up to the validity of the user’s existing plan and is getting a 1-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar VIP.

Launch in june Plan was done

Reliance Jio launched the Disney + Hotstar VIP add-on pack for the existing annual users at a price of Rs 222. Indeed, such users could not subscribe to Disney + Hotstar VIP with Jio’s plans as the new Disney + Hotstar VIP bundle packs were available only on recently launched prepaid plans. In such a situation, Jio had also given an option to those users who have previously done annual recharge.

Option on these plans too

The company also expanded its prepaid plan for the rest in September. Jio Prime Exclusive Tariff Vouchers (STV) are also applicable now at Rs 2399, Rs 2121, Rs 1699, Rs 999, Rs 599, Rs 555 and Rs 444. If you also want a subscription to Disney + Hotstar VIP, then you can take advantage of the Rs 255 plan if it is eligible.