Reliance Jio is now about to enter mobile manufacturing. Mukesh Ambani-led Jio may acquire Unidet Telelinks or execute a contract-manufacturing deal. Sources have given this information to our partner Economic Times. Reliance Industries has not yet responded to this.Reliance Industries’ telecom and technology arm Jio Platforms has received money from the world’s top global private equity and internet giants. These include Facebook and Google.

Sources said that Jio has gained leadership in the telecom space. Now Reliance Jio, the holding company of Reliance Jio, wants to offer a bundled eco-system to its existing and new subscribers to help customers migrate to affordable 4G smartphones. Please tell that Mukesh Ambani had said that it is time to make 2G ‘history’ in the country. This statement clearly shows that millions of subscribers (especially Airtel and Vodafone Idea) will have to upgrade to the smartphone eco-system.

A few months ago, at Reliance’s 43rd AGM, Ambani spoke of bringing new expansions in the digital and telecom space. He gave information about the plans of the handset market. He said that Jio aims to create 500 million mobile subscribers by 2023. He promised that the company, along with its new partner Google, will bring highly affordable 4G and 5G devices that will run on the Android operating system.

Regarding making new devices in Google’s partnership, Ambani had said, “… there are a lot of feature phone users waiting to upgrade to a conventional smartphone … but only if it is very affordable.” Therefore, we have decided to accept this challenge. We believe that we can also make entry-level 4G or 5G smartphones. ‘

Reliance Jio has also sold bundled devices before, but at that time the company had outsourced them from different manufacturers.

The PLI Benefit Scheme of the Government of India has also been almost finalized. This scheme will accelerate smartphone manufacturing in the country. A total of 7 domestic and 5 international companies are queuing up to get benefits under this program. Domestic companies include Lava Group’s two (Lava and Sojo), Dixon Technologies (Dixon and Padgett Electronics) as well as Bhagwati (Micromax), Optimus Infra and United Telelinks. It is in this list.

Reliance’s entry into the smartphone market with mobile and data plans will put pressure on Chinese and local handset companies, especially in the entry-level segment. In a recent report, it was revealed that the company can bring entry-level Android smartphones in less than 4000.