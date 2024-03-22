Although there are still many months to go before it is launched, GTA 6 It is already among the most anticipated video games of 2025, and that is because Rockstar Games gives all its potential to develop creations that remain alive for posterity, whether from classic to contemporary things. With all that in mind, nothing is still known regarding the exact release date, but thanks to a highly trusted source we can now know what the day would be for us to see it available in stores.

This brings us to the user who previously leaked that we would have a first preview before the end of the year, this was mentioned prior to when Rockstar Games released the statement in which we were told that by December they would release the video for the general public, which included the first look at this new setting of the franchise. For his part, he has continued talking about the game, and now says that we won't have to wait too long in the 2025 to return to this gigantic open world.

Through a new publication, the user has let us know that we should expect the video game during the first quarter of the year, specifically during the months of January and February, being the biggest bet of its developers to date for all the possibilities that this open world will have. Given this, he emphasizes that, as had already been mentioned in previous leaks, there will be two main characters that we will be alternating according to the different story missions.

Something that should be clarified is that the fact of possible delays of the video game is also indicated, that the decision by its creators is spoken of as a partial date, and perhaps they will release a new video in which they already release the exact day but in none of the first three months of the year. And for now the offices of Rockstar Games They are experiencing complaints from workers, who will return to the desks to finish the game throughout the month of April.

Remember that GTA 6 is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Via: comic book

Editor's note: I don't think it will be released at the beginning of the year, since it is a season that would not be ideal to have such strong launches. So, it is possible that we will see it around June, right in the framework where there could be contenders to win the Goty of 2025.